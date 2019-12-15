Boeing is consider cutting production of 737 Max even further. Perhaps a complete halt.

CNBC has the report of the company pondering an announcement as soon as Monday.

Wall Street Journal with the initial report





Statement from the business:



"We continue to work closely with the FAA and global regulators towards certification and the safe return to service of the MAX"

"We will continue to assess production decisions based on the timing and conditions of return to service, which will be based on regulatory approvals and may vary by jurisdiction."

Boeing has previously cut back on production of the plane amid the ongoing investigations of the fatal crashes.













