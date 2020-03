The US aviation sector is in dire straits with the COVID-19 impact on the economy.

And for Boeing its arguably even worse given the weakened state they went into this crisis in. Trying to save a few bucks on software engineers spectacularly backfired for them.





S&P Ratings have cut Boeing at BBB with negative watch.

from A-

And, Boeing is in talks with the White House for 'short term' financial aid.