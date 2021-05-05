Boeing required to provide more information on electrical grounding issues in its 737 MAX - further delays expected

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have asked Boeing Co for further analysis and documentation on the firm's 737 MAX.

related to subsystems affected by electrical grounding issue

The extra analysis is expected to further delay the timing of when Boeing's jetl would be cleared to fly by the FAA.





The background to this is that electrical problems have grounded around 25% of the fleet of 737 MAX:

an electrical grounding problem in a backup power control unit in the cockpit

has also been found in two other places on the flight deck

Reuters citing two sources for the information on the further delays.



