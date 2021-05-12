Boeing said to be near a fix for the 777
An engine cover on a United Airlines 777 jet over Colorado broke apart in February this year shortly after takeoff from Denver.
Thankfully there were no deaths nor injuries.
The Wall Street Journal report that Boeing is nearing getting the problem fixed.
- to be completed as soon as early June
- to strengthen the engine covers
- United Airlines hopes to return to service certain Boeing 777 jets that are powered by Pratt & Whitney engine
Link to the Journal piece is here for more if you are interested (may be gated).