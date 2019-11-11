Boeing says returns commercial service expected in January

Says 737 Max deliveries could resume in December





It will be interesting how this plays out especially among the flyers.





Looking at the chart of Boeing, the 737 Max was grounded on March 10. The price of Boeing shares From $415.50 to $402.67. That gap remains.









The high price since the decision reached $398.66 on April 5th. The low price was in mid August at $319.55. The stock is currently trading at around $352. The price last week did trade back above its 100 day moving average at $358.25 currently, but backed off. A move above the 100 day moving average and 200 day moving average up at $369 (green line) would be needed to tilt the bias more to the upside technically.

Boeing is out saying that deliveries of its 737 Max could resume in December and that commercial service could begin in January. That is dependent upon individual airlines choice of course. Some airlines have said they will not quickly resume service until they are totally confident in the aircraft.