Boeing set to offer voluntary layoffs to employees amid the coronavirus fallout - source

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter

Boeing
The report says that Boeing is set to offer employee buyout and retirement packages in a bid to mitigate the financial fallout caused by the coronavirus outbreak so far.

One of the sources say that Boeing chief executive, Dave Calhoun, is expected to detail a voluntary layoff plan to employees as early as later today.
I can't imagine Boeing being the only company to be doing this as countless others are also going through a very rough squeeze caused by the ongoing economic fallout.

