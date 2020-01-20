Boeing talking to banks about borrowing $10 billion or more - report

The 737 Max disaster continues

Boeing is struggling to get the 737 Max back in the air as regulators dig deeper into software code and other issues plaguing the plane. A production shutdown is set for this month and airlines have taken the plane off schedules as far out as early June.





The production shutdown could trim as much as 0.5 percentage points from quarterly GDP and how long it lasts will depend on regulators. However the signal from Boeing in borrowing another $10 billion is that it could take longer than believed, or be more costly. Airlines with grounded planes are expecting compensation from the manufacturer.

