Boeing working on major bond issue to raise funds, and other funding options

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with the report on moves from Boeing to raise funds

  • working with investment banks on a multibillion-dollar bond-fueled financing package
  • aiming to shore up its balance sheet
Reuters cite "three people familiar with the matter"

More:
  • the sources said the exact timing and size of the offering had not been decided
  • proceeds could amount to $10 billion or more, depending on investor demand,

Boeing has also considered applying to the U.S. Treasury Department for aid under a $17 billion program for companies that are critical to national security, according to the sources
  • also examining the funding support available to companies from the Federal Reserve, one of the sources said. 
See here for global coronavirus case data
