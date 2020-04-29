Boeing working on major bond issue to raise funds, and other funding options
Reuters with the report on moves from Boeing to raise funds
- working with investment banks on a multibillion-dollar bond-fueled financing package
- aiming to shore up its balance sheet
Reuters cite "three people familiar with the matter"
More:
- the sources said the exact timing and size of the offering had not been decided
- proceeds could amount to $10 billion or more, depending on investor demand,
Boeing has also considered applying to the U.S. Treasury Department for aid under a $17 billion program for companies that are critical to national security, according to the sources
- also examining the funding support available to companies from the Federal Reserve, one of the sources said.