Boeing working on major bond issue to raise funds, and other funding options

Reuters with the report on moves from Boeing to raise funds

working with investment banks on a multibillion-dollar bond-fueled financing package

aiming to shore up its balance sheet

Reuters cite "three people familiar with the matter"





More:

the sources said the exact timing and size of the offering had not been decided

proceeds could amount to $10 billion or more, depending on investor demand,





Boeing has also considered applying to the U.S. Treasury Department for aid under a $17 billion program for companies that are critical to national security, according to the sources

also examining the funding support available to companies from the Federal Reserve, one of the sources said.









