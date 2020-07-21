Boeing’s 737 MAX isn’t likely to resume widespread passenger flights until early 2021

Wall Street Journal reporting, citing unnamed government and industry officials

flights not expected until early next year "nearly two months beyond previous expectations"
  • Federal Aviation Administration won't finish work to lift its March 2019 grounding order until late October or early November
  • agency to ask for public comments before finalizing software and hardware changes
  • Regulators overseas could take days or weeks longer to concur in those decisions
  • Completing pilot training and maintenance checks-and obtaining final FAA approval for those tasks for individual airlines-is expected to stretch well into December

