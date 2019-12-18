Boeing's cut of 737 Max production to slice US GDP growth

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Following up on the halt of production at Boeing coming in January

The rumour hit early:
Then the news hit:
Via Reuters:
  • The biggest assembly-line halt in more than two decades at Boeing
  • could cut first quarter 2020 gross domestic product growth by at least half a percentage point
  • hit to GDP growth would come from a smaller inventory build.
  • effects of the production halt are likely to ripple through other sectors of the economy.
  • economists expect some of the more than 600 smaller companies in the supply chain to lay off or furlough employees, or cut their hours
Following up on the halt of production at Boeing coming in January

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose