Boeing's cut of 737 Max production to slice US GDP growth
Following up on the halt of production at Boeing coming in January
The rumour hit early:
Then the news hit:
Via Reuters:
- The biggest assembly-line halt in more than two decades at Boeing
- could cut first quarter 2020 gross domestic product growth by at least half a percentage point
- hit to GDP growth would come from a smaller inventory build.
- effects of the production halt are likely to ripple through other sectors of the economy.
- economists expect some of the more than 600 smaller companies in the supply chain to lay off or furlough employees, or cut their hours