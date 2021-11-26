BoE's Pill: Jobs market continues to be strong

BoE

BoE Chief Economist Pill says provided the jobs market continues to be strong, interest rates will need to gradually increase in the coming months

If data strengthens & inflation is forecast to remain persistently above target, we can continue to raise rates

If data evolves unfavourably & inflation is forecast to fall below target target, we can remain on hold, or reverse course

Economic picture still uncertain so BoE can't give precise guarantees on what will happen to interest rates

Does not see an immediate threat of UK inflation de-anchoring from it's 2% target at teh policy relevant medium term horizon

Incoming data support the conclusion that the recovery is continuing

The ground has been prepared for policy action Pill is a hawk and has stressed earlier in the month about the risk of delaying too long on interest rate hikes (Nov 15).





Currently 65% chance of 10bps hike in December and Sonia futures pricing in just under 1% rise for next year.