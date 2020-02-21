BOEs Tenreyro: Economic impact of coronavirus may be large

BOE's Silvania Tenreyro is bucking the trend of other central bankers (at least in Europe and NA) by saying:

The economic impact of coronavirus may be large, given China's role in the global economy

financial market stress over coronavirus may mimic concerns over trade tensions in 2019



Most are steering clear of leaning toward the worst, and instead relying on the ubiquitous "it is too early to tell the impact from the coronavirus". Although her comments may just be tilted toward the glass is half-empty, is a little more negative than most.