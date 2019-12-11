BofA CEO says consumer holiday spending was up double digits

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan comments at Goldman Sachs conference

That's a strong hint about US consumers feeling good heading into the holidays. I would warn that the trend over the past few years has been for people to do their Christmas shopping earlier, so the November strength might not last through December. Still, with that kind of strength early, you could see some upward revisions to Q4 GDP estimates on consumer spending.

