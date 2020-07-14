BofA July fund manager survey: 74% say long US tech is the most crowded trade

That is the highest reading in the survey's history

Cash levels rose from 4.7% to 4.9%

"Choppy/Higher summer prices" at play

Survey respondents recommend selling S&P 500 above 3,250, buying below 2,950

14% say economic recovery will be V-shaped, 44% expect U-shaped, 30% W-shaped

The headline pretty much tells the story of what has been transpiring in the market over the past few months. The trend is even more noticeable with the Nasdaq outperforming in general and having posted fresh record highs in the process.





Despite the euphoria, a consensus trade is always dangerous and can be subject to violent pullbacks. Yesterday's 2% blip in the Nasdaq is pretty mild to say the least.





It will be interesting to see if we may hit a temporary top after the fatigued session yesterday. For some context, the Nasdaq has yet to see back-to-back losses in trading since 10-11 May. Will today be where that streak ends and we see a deeper correction?



