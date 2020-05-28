BofA: We continue to be skeptical about “V-shaped” arguments

Bank of American on the trajectory of the recovery





The narrative of a v-shaped recovery is incorrect, Bank of American argues in a note today.





Some economic watchers are comparing the virus to a natural disaster where there is a single shock followed by a quick rebound on rebuilding.







Bank of America highlights that if a index live a PMI drops to 20 from 50 then rebounds back to 50, that's not a v-shaped recovery -- it's L-shaped. It would need to rebound to 80 to make up for the lost ground.





A deeper problem is that COVID is not like an earthquake, hurricane or other natural disaster. It does not come and go quickly, but hangs around until a vaccine is developed and mass produced. We think that the correct analogy is a 9.0 earthquake followed by a year or so of 7.0 or 6.0 after-shocks. How quickly the rebuilding occurs will depend both on the size of these secondary shocks and on people's willingness to rebuild on shaky ground. Of course, an effective testing, tracing and quarantine system could contain the after- shocks, but the US is still struggling to get that system up and running



They argue that Q3 will be the best quarter since 1978 but that it will still be disappointing compared to the Q2 plunge. While few expect GDP to finish the year where it started, the slope of the recovery and how long it takes to get back to Q4 2019 is highly uncertain.





