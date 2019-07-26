BofAML joins the growing chorus of firms favouring the yen over the past month
The firm's co-head of Asia FX and rates strategy, Adarsh Sinha, recommends investors to be short USD/JPYArguing that the firm's bias now is to be short on the dollar against low-yielders such as the yen as global growth, corporate earnings and leading indicators look "very, very weak". Adding that being short the dollar against emerging market or cyclical currencies is probably "not the best idea right now".
He also argues that only if a US-China trade deal materialises, then geopolitical risks will subside and global growth indicators will start to recover, allowing for a better time to sell the dollar against emerging market currencies.
In case you missed out on what other firms have been saying in the past month or so:
- The tide has turned in the yen's favour - SocGen
- USD/JPY vulnerable to downside as trade talks outcome priced in - Barclays
- Goldman Sachs says the yen is undervalued - downside risk to 103 target
- Yen forecast to rise against both the USD and euro in the months ahead - Mizuho
- Morgan Stanley raises 2019 yen forecast, now sees USD/JPY at 102.00 by year-end
- JP Morgan favours long yen, franc in the current market environment