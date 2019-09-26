BoJ Governor Kuroda: Continuing to ease

More attention needed lately on risk of price momentum being lost due to downside risks from overseas economies

Important to continue patiently strong monetary easing to keep momentum towards inflation target

Will conduct policy appropriately without pre-conceptions while monitoring various risks carefully

Uncertainty exists overseas such as US-China trade friction, Brexit, Geo-Political risks in Middle East, effects of China's stimulus measures

Risks to economy are tilted to the downside

Downside risks in global economy are heightening, no clear sign of global slowdown turning for the better

inflation likely to accelerate towards 2% gradually




