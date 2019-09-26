BoJ Governor Kuroda: Continuing to ease

Via Reuters

  •  More attention needed lately on risk of price momentum being lost due to downside risks from overseas economies
  • Important to continue patiently strong monetary easing to keep momentum towards inflation target
  • Will conduct policy appropriately without pre-conceptions while monitoring various risks carefully
  • Uncertainty exists overseas such as US-China trade friction, Brexit, Geo-Political risks in Middle East, effects of China's stimulus measures
  • Risks to economy are tilted to the downside
  • Downside risks in global economy are heightening, no clear sign of global slowdown turning for the better
  • inflation likely to accelerate towards 2% gradually (! - exclamation mark mine)

Nothing new here from Kuroda
ForexLive
