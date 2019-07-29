BOJ has scope to stay on hold this week- MUFJ MS

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities argue that there is no need for the BOJ to adjust policy this week









She also argues that nobody expects the BOJ to hike rates next spring, so there's no need for the central bank to adjust said terminology in its policy statement.





As for the central bank's policy limitations, she notes that the BOJ "can do more but its effectiveness will be questioned" - with the central bank already owning 50% of outstanding JGBS (thus, impacting market function/liquidity) and more challenges being posed from an increasing number of negative-yielding bonds.





I reckon the points above are all valid and more so that the ECB did not preemptively cut rates last week. That would allow the BOJ to "do less" tomorrow but don't expect them to not send out a dovish signal, because they will.





As mentioned before, it is a race to the bottom among major central banks but the issue for the BOJ is that they have limited ammunition in their armory.





As such, the best they can do is to continue with their dovish rhetoric but it's been too long we have heard such remarks from the BOJ that it hardly has any effect any more.





The risk for Kuroda & co. is that if they continue down this path i.e. more talking, less action, then markets will start to believe that they don't have what it takes to deliver on their promise to introduce more effective stimulus.





The firm's senior market economist, Naomi Muguruma, says that the BOJ can afford to stay pat as currency markets are stable and as they approach their limit on monetary policy. Adding that the BOJ could extend its forward guidance (again) tomorrow but says that it isn't necessary at this point.