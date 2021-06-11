Bond buyers take a bit of a break for now

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

10-year Treasury yields steady, a little higher at 1.445%

USGG10YR
That said, the technical picture may still point to more downside pressure for yields after the break below 1.50% this week and now also taking out the 100-day moving average (red line) as well as the 23.6 retracement level around 1.47%.

From a technical perspective, the pause for now isn't leading to much and unless yields climb back above the 100-day moving average, bond buyers are in control.

Keep an eye on this space as it may also spill over to broader asset classes such as the dollar (-) and yen (+) if the run continues any further in the week ahead.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose