Bond buyers take a bit of a break for now

10-year Treasury yields steady, a little higher at 1.445%









From a technical perspective, the pause for now isn't leading to much and unless yields climb back above the 100-day moving average, bond buyers are in control.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Keep an eye on this space as it may also spill over to broader asset classes such as the dollar (-) and yen (+) if the run continues any further in the week ahead.

That said, the technical picture may still point to more downside pressure for yields after the break below 1.50% this week and now also taking out the 100-day moving average (red line) as well as the 23.6 retracement level around 1.47%.