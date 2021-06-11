Bond buyers take a bit of a break for now
10-year Treasury yields steady, a little higher at 1.445%
That said, the technical picture may still point to more downside pressure for yields after the break below 1.50% this week and now also taking out the 100-day moving average (red line) as well as the 23.6 retracement level around 1.47%.
From a technical perspective, the pause for now isn't leading to much and unless yields climb back above the 100-day moving average, bond buyers are in control.
Keep an eye on this space as it may also spill over to broader asset classes such as the dollar (-) and yen (+) if the run continues any further in the week ahead.