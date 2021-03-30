Bond move starting to look more like a fake out than a breakout

Treasury yields give it back

A strong bid in bonds is driving down Treasury yields after what looked like a breakout earlier today.





US 30-year yields are now down 2.4 bps to 2.38% after rising as high as 2.46% earlier.







In the 10-year space, yields hit a post-pandemic high of 1.77% but are now back to 1.72%, below the prior March high of 1.75%.





The reversal in yields is beginning to weight on USD/JPY, which has retreated to 110.20 from a high of 110.43.

