Bond rout steadies as yields return to pre-auction levels

Puke in 5s unwinds





The bond market has quickly found a footing after the huge move on the heels of a very poor 7-year auction.





The main action today is in the belly of the curve with 5 year yields rising as high as 0.86% from 0.61% at the open and 0.42% at the start of the month.





With the recovery in yields, we've seen stocks come off the lows and some bounces in dollar trades.





The old adage is that markets don't bottom on a Friday so keep that in mind.





