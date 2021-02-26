Forced sellers US bond rout - the belly of the beast

Adam posted on Thursday on the tumultuous selling in US bonds:

With:

"There's also very good argument that convexity hedging in the mortgage market combined with dealer selling after the auction is responsible for a good chunk of this move."





Bloomberg have a piece up on the

In (VERY) brief:

when Treasury yields suddenly rise sharply ... mortgage-bond investors are left waiting for longer to collect payments on their investments

The longer the wait, the more financial pain they feel

Their answer: unload the Treasury bonds they hold with long maturities or adjust derivatives positions -- a phenomenon known as convexity hedging

forced sellers) for more detail. Check out that link above for more detail.








