Forced sellers US bond rout - the belly of the beast
Adam posted on Thursday on the tumultuous selling in US bonds:
With:
- "There's also very good argument that convexity hedging in the mortgage market combined with dealer selling after the auction is responsible for a good chunk of this move."
Bloomberg have a piece up on the
In (VERY) brief:
- when Treasury yields suddenly rise sharply ... mortgage-bond investors are left waiting for longer to collect payments on their investments
- The longer the wait, the more financial pain they feel
- Their answer: unload the Treasury bonds they hold with long maturities or adjust derivatives positions -- a phenomenon known as convexity hedging
