Forced sellers US bond rout - the belly of the beast

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Adam posted on Thursday on the tumultuous selling in US bonds:

With:
  • "There's also very good argument that convexity hedging in the mortgage market combined with dealer selling after the auction is responsible for a good chunk of this move."

Bloomberg have a piece up on the 
In (VERY) brief:
  • when Treasury yields suddenly rise sharply ... mortgage-bond investors are left waiting for longer to collect payments on their investments
  • The longer the wait, the more financial pain they feel 
  • Their answer: unload the Treasury bonds they hold with long maturities or adjust derivatives positions -- a phenomenon known as convexity hedging 
Check out that link above (this one: forced sellers) for more detail. 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose