US Treasury prices are rising from their sell-off lows, as are Aussie bonds.

Regional equities are not taking too much notice and are deep in the red but currencies are staging a bounce against the USD. S&P500 index futures (overnight globex trade have bounced, they did so soon after the 15% wage hike (no to that) news crossed)





EUR/USD is now barely net changed for the session, AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD are all off their lows.