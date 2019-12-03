Bond yields come off a little to start the session

Treasury yields ease up a little after the climb higher earlier in the day

Given the scale of the move, I wouldn't point towards any significant shift in the risk mood but it is telling that the mild recovery in risk so far today is still rather fragile.





With the US and EU now at their infancy stage of a trade war of their own, it is yet another factor that risk trades have to be wary about moving forward.





For now though, I reckon there is still some mild optimism observed after yesterday's rough start. However, as mentioned above, the slight choppiness here and there suggests that sentiment is still in a fragile state as we get the day going.



