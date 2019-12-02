Bond yields continue to creep higher to start the session

US 10-year yields up by more than 5 bps near 1.83% currently

Strangely enough, it hasn't really underpinned most yen pairs by much with USD/JPY still stuck around 109.60 for the most part since Asia Pacific trading.





However, AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY are making new highs but that owes more to further gains in the aussie and the kiwi themselves.





That said, the push higher in bond yields is dragging gold lower as the commodity is down by 0.3% on the day now just under $1,460.



