Bond yields continue to track lower on the session

The likes of gold and the yen are benefiting as a result

US Treasury 10-year yields are now down by over 5 bps to 1.835% as safety flows continue to move into bonds in the European morning. European equities are also slightly lower though stocks in general haven't been marked lower all too much since yesterday.





There isn't any fresh catalyst in terms of news but the continued trepidation in US-China trade talks is still making for uneasy times for investors.





In turn, this is continuing to benefit the yen and gold with USD/JPY testing support at 108.65 once again now and gold holding at session highs around ~$1,470.







