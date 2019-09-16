Bond yields extend fall on the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

10-year Treasury yields fall by over 6 bps currently

USGG10YR
ForexLive
That is seeing the yen strengthen a little with USD/JPY now at 107.80 from 107.93 earlier while GBP/JPY falls below the 134.00 handle as we navigate through the session.

The defensive flows continue to stem from heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and I would expect the situation to keep risk sentiment more cautious (and underpin oil prices too) in the short-term.

With the move lower in yields today, just keep an eye on yen pairs and gold moving forward as it could cause a more pronounced reaction in the session ahead.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose