Book review: Thinking, Fast and Slow by D.Kahneman

What's your thinking like?

Are you a robust statistical thinker? Have you ever studied statistics and probabilities? Do you rely solely on gut feel and intuition?





If you don't have a good grasp on where you stand on these topics then the probability is that you have some gapings holes in your logical thinking ability. That is not an 'attack' on you. It is simply the fact that the majority of us have huge weak spots in our ability to think logically.





The core idea of this book is exploring our vulnerabilities to logical fallacies. It also really pins us down on how thorough and robust our thinking is by dividing our thinking into two main types - fast and slow thinking. Fast thinking can be fine, but it can also cause you to make serious mistakes. Slow thinking is more arduous, we less want to employ it, but it helps us in certain situations in significant ways. Note: Even when we know a field very well it still pays to use slow thinking.





Time is short, so this is not a review but rather a recommendation. If you have missed probabilities, checklists, thought processes, and statistics then just read this book . It is not an 'academic' book, so it is accessible. However, you will need to take time to read it.



















