Boris and his Brexit plan to be revealed to the EU within 24 hours. 

BOJO has a plan

The daily Telegraph this morning are running with the story that Boris Johnson is set to reveal a new plan to the EU within 24 hours:





Downing Street will set out the Prime Minister's preferred alternative to the Irish backstop in a series of calls to EU capitals ahead of a formal text being delivered to Brussels after his speech to the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

Senior sources with knowledge of the UK proposals confirmed reports that it would require a customs border to be created in Ireland, but with technology to smooth the movement of goods between north and south.





This presents a potential new shift and potential for movement on the GBP. I'll have more on this later in the session.