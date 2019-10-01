Boris and his Brexit plan to be revealed to the EU within 24 hours. 

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

BOJO has a plan

The daily Telegraph this morning are running with the story that Boris Johnson is set to reveal a new plan to the EU within 24 hours:

Downing Street will set out the Prime Minister's preferred alternative to the Irish backstop in a series of calls to EU capitals ahead of a formal text being delivered to Brussels after his speech to the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.
Senior sources with knowledge of the UK proposals confirmed reports that it would require a customs border to be created in Ireland, but with technology to smooth the movement of goods between north and south.

This presents a potential new shift and potential for movement on the GBP.  I'll have more on this later in the session. 
