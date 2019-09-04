Boris Johnson says he refuses to uphold Brexit delay bill, proposes early election
Comments from Boris Johnson
- Bill would force the PM to surrender in the negotiations with the EU
- Delay bill effectively ends Brexit negotiations
- Says country must now decide whether leader of opposition or I go to negotiations in Brussels to sort this out
- Calls for Oct 15 general election
Corbyn responds:
- This prime minister claims he has a strategy, but hasn't told us or the EU what it is
- He was unable to say if he has made any proposals
- We want an election because we look forward to turfing this government out
- We will back an election once this bill is passed and granted Royal assent
- Prime Minister should put his referendum plan in a referendum or a general election