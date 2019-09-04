Boris Johnson says he refuses to uphold Brexit delay bill, proposes early election

Comments from Boris Johnson

  • Bill would force the PM to surrender in the negotiations with the EU
  • Delay bill effectively ends Brexit negotiations
  • Says country must now decide whether leader of opposition or I go to negotiations in Brussels to sort this out
  • Calls for Oct 15 general election
Corbyn responds:
  • This prime minister claims he has a strategy, but hasn't told us or the EU what it is
  • He was unable to say if he has made any proposals
  • We want an election because we look forward to turfing this government out
  • We will back an election once this bill is passed and granted Royal assent
  • Prime Minister should put his referendum plan in a referendum or a general election

