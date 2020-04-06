Condition of the UK Prime Minister worsens







It's not the Russian media this time, the BBC reports that Boris Johnson has been taken to intensive care.





Statement from No 10 Downing now out:







'Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.'



"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."

He has been moved to St Thomas Hospital. They say he has remained conscious and was moved as a precaution should he require ventilation.







Cable quickly fell to 1.2245 from 1.2300 on the report.













