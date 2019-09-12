Boris Johnson has just been handed a lifeline on Brexit
UK Times reports that the UK PM's coalition partners, norther Ireland's DUP have said they could accept some EU rules on Northern Ireland after Brexit
- The Times understands that. for the first time, the party has said that it would accept Northern Ireland abiding by some European Union rules after Brexit as part of a new deal to replace the Irish backstop.
- Significantly, the DUP has also said privately that it would drop its objection to regulatory checks in the Irish Sea
This could well offer BJ a way out. It means no need for a hard border in Ireland, a key sticking point in negotiations.
If BJ likes this, this could be the game changer for Brexit - a way to resolve the impasse.