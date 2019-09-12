Boris Johnson has just been handed a lifeline on Brexit

UK Times reports that the UK PM's coalition partners, norther Ireland's DUP have said they could accept some EU rules on Northern Ireland after Brexit

The Times understands that. for the first time, the party has said that it would accept Northern Ireland abiding by some European Union rules after Brexit as part of a new deal to replace the Irish backstop.

Significantly, the DUP has also said privately that it would drop its objection to regulatory checks in the Irish Sea

This could well offer BJ a way out. It means no need for a hard border in Ireland, a key sticking point in negotiations.





If BJ likes this, this could be the game changer for Brexit - a way to resolve the impasse.









