Boris Johnson in letter to Tusk: I very much hope we will leave with a deal
Comments in Johnson's letter to Tusk:
- Achieving a Brexit agreement is government's highest priority
- Irish backstop is not viable because it is anti-democratic and inconsistent with UK sovereignty
Johnson also had an hour-long call today where he spoke with Varadkar about the backstop. It didn't sound like there was any progress. EU officials are undoubtedly waiting (hoping?) for a UK election and a change of strategy.