Boris Johnson orders national lockdown starting Tuesday, schools to close
Comments from Johnson in national address:
- Primary, secondary and colleges to work remotely
- Children very unlikely to be affected by new variant
- Vaccine rollout will protect vulnerable groups
- We should remain cautious about timetable
- I believe we are entering the last phase of this struggle
- Hopes to reopen schools after the February half-term
That's not good news but it was leaked earlier and cable is down 120 pips to 1.3554 today.