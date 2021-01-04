Boris Johnson orders national lockdown starting Tuesday, schools to close

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Johnson in national address:

Boris Johnson
  • Primary, secondary and colleges to work remotely
  • Children very unlikely to be affected by new variant
  • Vaccine rollout will protect vulnerable groups
  • We should remain cautious about timetable
  • I believe we are entering the last phase of this struggle
  • Hopes to reopen schools after the February half-term
That's not good news but it was leaked earlier and cable is down 120 pips to 1.3554 today.

