Boris Johnson reportedly faces Cabinet backlash on latest coronavirus strategy

The Times reports on the matter









It is said that culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, raised concerns about the matter and its impact on tourism - also calling for an exit plan to the imposed measures.





Other ministers were said to also share his concerns with some feeling rather infuriated by the lack of consultation over the strategy to exit from the lockdown, with one even claiming that they are just "signing off on decisions that had already been made".





That said, those with concerns largely kept to their own counsel but are reported to be growing more frustrated by the situation.

Well, this certainly does add some spice and will be a key thing to be mindful about for the pound. There's also a degree of confusion about the easing of restrictions that was announced yesterday and that is not helping with the current situation.



