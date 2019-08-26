Johnson told EU leaders not to listen to "very wrong messages" from MPs about stopping Brexit

Financial Times correspondent, Sebastian Payne, reports





Boris Johnson has told fellow leaders not to listen to the "very wrong messages" from MPs who say they'll stop Brexit.



"The PM has been very clear to European leaders that he's seen in the last week that the idea that Brexit is going to be stopped is incorrect" said one official

ForexLive Seems like BoJo is confident that he'll get some form of Brexit either way by 31 October. But I wouldn't bet on that being a sure thing at this point.





The threat of a no-deal Brexit is certainly there and persisting but it doesn't mean that other options are off the table just yet. Markets are not wrong to price in a no-deal risk but I still reckon a delay followed by a general election remains probable as well.









Saying that: