Boris Johnson says government will give notice of a short bill for Dec 12 election

It will be interesting to see what the Lib Dems do

The Liberal Democrats have been pushing for Dec 9.







Johnson:



Says the House cannot any longer keep the country hostage

No support in parliament to ratify Brexit deal

SNP's Ian Blackford:

SNP says we don't trust prime minister but they want an election



SNP says we must have cast-iron assurance there will be no Brexit bill brought forward before parliament dissolved

SNP's Ian Blackford:

Corbyn:

Look forward to a clear decision that no-deal is off the table

We will look at government's bill and scrutinize



Are we going to have an election or what?

