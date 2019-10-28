Boris Johnson says government will give notice of a short bill for Dec 12 election

It will be interesting to see what the Lib Dems do

The Liberal Democrats have been pushing for Dec 9.

Johnson:
  • Says the House cannot any longer keep the country hostage
  • No support in parliament to ratify Brexit deal
SNP's Ian Blackford:
  • SNP says we don't trust prime minister but they want an election
  • SNP says we must have cast-iron assurance there will be no Brexit bill brought forward before parliament dissolved
Corbyn:
  • Look forward to a clear decision that no-deal is off the table
  • We will look at government's bill and scrutinize
Are we going to have an election or what?
