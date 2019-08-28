Boris Johnson sends out letter to MPs

The full letter by Boris Johnson to UK lawmakers





"This morning I spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September, before commencing the second session of this Parliament with a Queen's speech on Monday 14 October."



"Parliament will have the opportunity to debate the Government's overall programme, and approach to Brexit, in the run up to EU Council, and then vote on this on 21 and 22 October, once we know the outcome of the Council. Should I succeed in agreeing a deal with the EU, Parliament will then have the opportunity to pass the Bill required for ratification of the deal ahead of 31 October."

The first passage outlines what we already know and that effectively gives parliament very little leeway in trying to stop a no-deal Brexit. But the second passage is where there is perhaps some softer rhetoric being offered up by BoJo.





There will be a vote of sorts - possibly related to no-deal - on 21 and 22 October to determine sentiment surrounding the government's Brexit approach but I reckon we'll have to see if it will have any legally binding obligations; although I doubt so.



