Boris Johnson signals government might have to accept a further 3-month delay to Brexit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK times newspaper carries to story:

  • Boris Johnson has signalled to cabinet ministers that the government would have to accept a further three-month delay to Brexit if it is forced on him by the courts
Times add its a private climbdown from his repeated insistence that Britain will leave the European Union on October 31 for Boris
  • BJ has assured senior colleagues that he will "abide by the law".
  • The Times understands that Mr Johnson had been warned by several cabinet ministers that their positions would be untenable if he flouted a Supreme Court ruling ordering him to accept an extension. 
Times is gated, but here is the link if you can access. 

via GIPHY

--

Its usually a currency positive if the Prime Minister of a country faces the facts. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose