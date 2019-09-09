Boris Johnson signals government might have to accept a further 3-month delay to Brexit
The UK times newspaper carries to story:
- Boris Johnson has signalled to cabinet ministers that the government would have to accept a further three-month delay to Brexit if it is forced on him by the courts
Times add its a private climbdown from his repeated insistence that Britain will leave the European Union on October 31 for Boris
- BJ has assured senior colleagues that he will "abide by the law".
- The Times understands that Mr Johnson had been warned by several cabinet ministers that their positions would be untenable if he flouted a Supreme Court ruling ordering him to accept an extension.
Times is gated, but here is the link if you can access.
--Its usually a currency positive if the Prime Minister of a country faces the facts.