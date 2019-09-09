Boris Johnson signals government might have to accept a further 3-month delay to Brexit

The UK times newspaper carries to story:

Boris Johnson has signalled to cabinet ministers that the government would have to accept a further three-month delay to Brexit if it is forced on him by the courts

Times add its a private climbdown from his repeated insistence that Britain will leave the European Union on October 31 for Boris

BJ has assured senior colleagues that he will "abide by the law".

The Times understands that Mr Johnson had been warned by several cabinet ministers that their positions would be untenable if he flouted a Supreme Court ruling ordering him to accept an extension.





via GIPHY -- Its usually a currency positive if the Prime Minister of a country faces the facts.

Its usually a currency positive if the Prime Minister of a country faces the facts.



