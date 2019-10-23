Boris Johnson spokesman: If EU offers Jan extension, there will need to be an election

Johnson spoke to Tusk and told him he still opposes an extension

No meeting of minds with Corbyn after meeting

Johnson wants to get his deal done by Oct 31 but yesterday's vote makes no-deal more likely

If an extension is vetoed, we have a plan to get it done

Asked if he could hold an election before Christmas, spokesman says 'yes'

The Irish PM said if there is no consensus on extension, EU leaders would need to meeting possibly on Monday, maybe even Friday.





A Labour spokesman said there is a strong likelihood the EU will grant an extension along the lines of what was requested.

