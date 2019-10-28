Boris Johnson spokesman: We are focused on Dec 12 election

Asked about Dec 9, said they're focused on Dec 12

Public awareness for leaving Oct 31 will be paused

Reports that Boris Johnson will run in a different seat are 'tosh'

We are talking to all parties, will look at what measure we can use to get an election

This is the final chance for MPs to make clear they want to press on with withdrawal agreement

Johnson won his seat by 5000 votes in the past election but the demographics in Uxbridge are shifting against him. Jeremy Corbyn also faces a tough test from Lib Dems for his seat.







The spokesman said Johnson will set out a Plan B later today if he loses the election vote, as expected.

