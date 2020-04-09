Boris Johnson taken out of ICU ward

UK statement

Boris Johnson is back in a regular hospital ward.





The trillion dollar question is: What did they treat him with?







I'm going to speculate a bit here so feel free to ignore, but this argues that there's some treatment out there that's working. The very limited data on plasma is extremely promising but it's impossible to get, unless you have the full power of a government behind you.







Alternatively, it could be a combination of things and it would be irresponsible to publicly reveal it because you can never know which part of the treatment (if any) helped. You don't want to create some kind of panic.



Still, it would be nice to know what the UK government truly believes is the best treatment.

