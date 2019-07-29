Boris Johnson: There is every chance we can get a deal

We are going to come out on Oct 31, deal or no deal

With common sense, we can get a deal

There is a big incentive to get this thing done

We need a new free trade deal with EU

If our partners won't move on the backstop then we have to get ready for no-deal



Says UK is talking to the Irish government on Brexit today

Irish minister Donovan earlier reiterated that the EU cannot change its position on the Brexit backstop.





More GBP selling on these headlines and a fresh low in GBP at 1.2261.

