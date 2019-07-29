Boris Johnson: There is every chance we can get a deal
More from the UK PM
- We are going to come out on Oct 31, deal or no deal
- With common sense, we can get a deal
- There is a big incentive to get this thing done
- We need a new free trade deal with EU
- If our partners won't move on the backstop then we have to get ready for no-deal
- Says UK is talking to the Irish government on Brexit today
Irish minister Donovan earlier reiterated that the EU cannot change its position on the Brexit backstop.
More GBP selling on these headlines and a fresh low in GBP at 1.2261.