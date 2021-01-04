Boris Johnson to address nation on coronavirus at 2000 GMT - parliament recalled

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Johnson to address nation at 8 pm local time

Parliament will be recalled to address soaring coronavirus cases. I expect Johnson is going to follow Sturgeon and close schools. I don't see that as a surprise. A March-style lockdown is likely tonight's announcement.

So far the reaction function from governments has been to spend more money. Will that be Johnson's next move?

