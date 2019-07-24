Boris Johnson to double down on promise to break impasse in speech - report
Evening Standard report
- Boris Johnson will deliver a speech outside Downing Street to break the Brexit impasse and deliver firm action
- He will say "the time has come to act"
There are 18 working parliamentary days before the October 31 deadline. It would be a monumental achievement to close out a deal in that time. I see the probability as tiny and the chance of a no-deal Brexit as even lower. There will be an extension and an election; I just don't see any other way.