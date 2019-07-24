Boris Johnson to double down on promise to break impasse in speech - report

Boris Johnson will deliver a speech outside Downing Street to break the Brexit impasse and deliver firm action

He will say "the time has come to act"

There are 18 working parliamentary days before the October 31 deadline. It would be a monumental achievement to close out a deal in that time. I see the probability as tiny and the chance of a no-deal Brexit as even lower. There will be an extension and an election; I just don't see any other way.

