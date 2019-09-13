Boris Johnson to meet with Juncker for Brexit talks next Monday

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Central Banks
ECB's Knot: Restart of QE is not in-line with economic circumstances
ECB's Vasle: We could increase volumes and change conditions for bond purchases
ECB's Vasle: We expect low growth of economic activity to continue in the coming months
The ECB adds to the growing list of central banks to have cut rates this year
ECB's Holzmann: It crossed my mind that the policy decision was a mistake