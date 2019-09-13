Boris Johnson to meet with Juncker for Brexit talks next Monday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

No.10 confirms the meeting

Expect more of the same old formalities like what we saw between Theresa May and Juncker in the past. For those wondering why Juncker is still involved in this, it is because von der Leyen will only assume office on 1 November this year.
