Boris Johnson: UK is very, very prepared to be flexible on Irish customs checks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Boris Johnson:

  • Any new customs checks in Ireland do not need new infrastructure or have to take place at the border
  • Declines to go into detail on proposals
  • I don't think that the EU really want us to stay in beyond Oct 31
  • Chances of a deal are good but depends on both sides working together
  • May be that we need relationship between the exporters and the importers, where there are checks at either end
The last comment is a bit of a hint.

