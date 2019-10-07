Boris Johnson wants to see more movement from EU on Brexit

Johnson spoke with leaders of Denmark, Sweden and Poland

There is a minor diplomatic indident unfolding between the US and UK. The wife of a US diplomat struck and killed a motorcyclist with her car last week and then claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the US. Raab is to speak with Mike Pompeo about it today.





As for Brexit, Goldman Sachs is out with a note saying to buy cable for a rally to 1.30 because of diminishing Brexit risks.

