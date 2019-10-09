Boris Johnson wins Scottish ruling over Brexit extension letter

The appeal falls flat as Johnson wins again





In case you need some context, the appeal pertains to a case on Monday that ruled in favour of Johnson that there is "no doubt" he will seek an extension if he cannot secure a deal.







ForexLive



The secondary motion is one requesting to allow the court to seek an extension on his behalf - in case he doesn't follow through - which in a way contradicts the case above. So, in short it is a no go and any Brexit extension lies in the hands of BoJo.

The judge rules that the appellants can return to court again if Johnson doesn't act.