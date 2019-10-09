Boris Johnson wins Scottish ruling over Brexit extension letter
The appeal falls flat as Johnson wins againThe judge rules that the appellants can return to court again if Johnson doesn't act.
In case you need some context, the appeal pertains to a case on Monday that ruled in favour of Johnson that there is "no doubt" he will seek an extension if he cannot secure a deal.
The secondary motion is one requesting to allow the court to seek an extension on his behalf - in case he doesn't follow through - which in a way contradicts the case above. So, in short it is a no go and any Brexit extension lies in the hands of BoJo.