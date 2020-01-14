Boris Johnson writes to Nicola Sturgeon to rule out a second Scottish independence referendum

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, says another referendum would continue political stagnation in Scotland





As long as Johnson continues to rule out granting a second independence referendum, I'm afraid the SNP will have to resign to the fact that they won't be getting one.

Adds that he cannot agree to any request that would lead to further independence referendums. Well, it's not like we didn't see this one coming since the general election but even as Sturgeon tries to push her case in the courts, it isn't going to succeed.